Armia (COVID-19 protocol) won't travel with the team for Monday's Game 1 against the Lightning, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Armia was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list for the second time this season Saturday, as he was forced to miss eight games during the regular season due to the virus. The 28-year-old has been strong on the team's 17-game run to the Stanley Cup Final, recording five goals and eight points over that span. Jake Evans (concussion) was spotted on the fourth line during practice Sunday, and he'll be the leading candidate to replace Armia for Game 1 if he's deemed healthy enough to return.