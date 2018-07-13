Canadiens' Joel Armia: Signs one-year deal

Armia penned a one-year, $1.85 million contract with Montreal on Friday.

Armia was headed to arbitration with his new team; however, the two sides appear to have come to an agreement. The winger will be essentially on a "prove it" deal for the upcoming season, no doubt hoping for more term next time around. In 79 outings for the Jets last season, the Finn notched 12 goals, 17 helpers and 128 shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time. Although the 24-year-old figures to be in a bottom-six role, he will likely feature on one of the Habs' power-play units.