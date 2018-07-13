Canadiens' Joel Armia: Signs one-year deal
Armia penned a one-year, $1.85 million contract with Montreal on Friday.
Armia was headed to arbitration with his new team; however, the two sides appear to have come to an agreement. The winger will be essentially on a "prove it" deal for the upcoming season, no doubt hoping for more term next time around. In 79 outings for the Jets last season, the Finn notched 12 goals, 17 helpers and 128 shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time. Although the 24-year-old figures to be in a bottom-six role, he will likely feature on one of the Habs' power-play units.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...