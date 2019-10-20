Canadiens' Joel Armia: Sitting out Sunday
Armia (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Armia suffered the injury in warmups, and as evidenced by this news, will be forced to miss more time. The Canadians will miss his offense, as he's put up four goals and one assists through seven games this campaign. In his stead, Nick Suzuki and Nick Cousins will continue to draw into the lineup.
