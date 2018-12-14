Canadiens' Joel Armia: Skates with trainers
Armia (lower body) skated Thursday for the first time since suffering an injury in early November, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Armia got on the ice with Montreal's training staff following the team's morning skate. He has missed five weeks and is closing in on the original six-to-eight week timeline for return. The fifth-year forward could be back by the end of December. Armia had three goals and four assists in 15 games before getting injured.
