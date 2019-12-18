Canadiens' Joel Armia: Slings pair of helpers
Armia collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Armia helped out on a Nick Cousins goal in the second period and then offered the primary assist on Shea Weber's power-play tally in the third. Armia has a goal and four helpers over the last three games. He reached the 100-point mark in his career with the first helper Tuesday, which was his 269th game. The 26-year-old Finn has 20 points, 104 shots on goal and 89 hits in 32 appearances this season.
