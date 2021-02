Armia provided an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Armia set up Nick Suzuki for the game-tying goal in the second period. That tally was good enough to force overtime, but the Jets struck quickly in the extra period. The 27-year-old Armia is up to eight points, 22 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-10 rating through 13 games.