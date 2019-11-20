Armia scored a goal on three shots with two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Armia tipped in what appeared to be harmless a shot by Ben Chiarot from the side boards. It was Armia's seventh goal and first in 10 games after what had been a hot start to the season. He has seven goals and four assists in 19 games, putting him on pace to establish a new season high in points.