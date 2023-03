Armia (illness) wasn't on the ice for Monday's game-day skate and is expected to remain unavailable versus Colorado.

At this point, Armia should probably be considered out indefinitely due to his upper-respiratory problem considering he has been sidelined since Feb. 21 versus the Devils, a stretch of nine games on the shelf. Once given the green light to return, Armia should be in the mix for a spot in the bottom six.