Armia scored a goal on three shots and had four blocks over 12:36 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Montreal's fourth line kept the pressure on in the offensive zone to produce the team's third goal. Michael Pezzetta won a battle along the boards, getting the puck to Mitchell Stephens, who hit Armia for his second goal in as many games. The 30-year-old forward has a career-best 14.6 shooting percentage (six goals, 41 shots).