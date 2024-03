Armia scored a goal on three shots and had one hit in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Armia put the Canadiens on top just 87 seconds into the first period. He was part of a two-on-one break with Kaiden Guhle and sniped a wrister past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his 11th goal of the season. The 30-year-old forward seems miscast on a young, rebuilding club, but Armia is getting steady playing time on the second line after opening the season in the AHL.