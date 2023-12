Armia scored a goal on two shots and one hit over 14:25 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Armia gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead in the second period, finishing off the hard work of Brendan Gallagher, who managed to slide the puck while face down on the ice. It was the third goal in the last eight games for Armia, who spent portions of the season in the AHL and has been a healthy scratch eight times in 22 games.