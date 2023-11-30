Armia scored a goal on three shots over 16:26 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Armia tipped in a Mike Matheson blast to give Montreal its first lead with just 2:57 left. It was his first game-winning goal and second tally in seven games in the NHL this season. The veteran forward was active for the first time since being called up from AHL Laval during the Canadiens' five-game road trip and skated on the third line with Sean Monahan and Josh Anderson. Armia has produced in the AHL with six goals and three assists over eight games for the Rocket, but the 30-year-old has never been able to fulfill the promise of a first-round pick (2011) at the NHL level.