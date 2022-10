Armia exited Tuesday's game versus the Senators with an upper-body injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A timeline for Armia's return hasn't been established. The 29-year-old winger has been limited to no more than 60 games over any of the last four seasons, so it's discouraging to see him already hurt a week before the campaign gets started. More information should be available in the coming days.