Canadiens' Joel Armia: Takes contact Monday
Armia (knee) took contact at Monday's morning skate and could return to the lineup Thursday against Vancouver, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Armia rejoined his teammates at practice last week, but Monday's was his first session with contact. Coach Claude Julien said the team will evaluate the 25-year-old forward back in Montreal on Wednesday before making a decision about his availability.
