Armia scored a goal on two shots and had one hit over 14:27 of ice time in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Bruins.

Armia joined a breakout and was well positioned to redirect Joshua Roy's feed past Linus Ullmark for Montreal's second goal during an exciting first period. The tally was the Armia's eighth, the most since 2019-20 when he scored 16 goals.