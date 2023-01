Armia scored two goals Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Blues.

His first came early in the second period when he circled back in the left corner and wired a wrister from the bottom of the face-off circle. He then scored stick side from the left side in the third to knot the game 4-4. Armia, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, has put in three goals in two games since his return. He had failed to score in his first 26 contests this season.