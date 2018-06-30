Canadiens' Joel Armia: Traded to Montreal
Armia, goaltender Steve Mason, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and 2020 fourth-rounder were traded from the Jets to the Canadiens in exchange for prospect Simon Bourque on Saturday.
The Jets have moved several assets in preparation for the opening of the free-agency signing period, which will commence Sunday. Armia is a versatile forward coming off a 29-point (12 goals, 17 assists) regular-season campaign. While those aren't earth-shattering numbers, it must be known that he reached that rate of production despite averaging a mere 12:36 of ice time in a bottom-six role. Expect more of the same for Armia in Montreal.
