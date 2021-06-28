Armia (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to travel and is on his way to rejoin the team in Tampa Bay. As a result, the winger will be a game-time decision for Game 1 on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Armia managed just one point in the six-game series versus the Golden Knights but would likely jump right back into the lineup if he doesn't have any travel issues and is able to play. If the travel weighs too heavily on the 28-year-old Finn, he figures to be replaced in the lineup by Jake Evans (concussion) who is also considered a game-time call.