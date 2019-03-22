Canadiens' Joel Armia: Turns in big performance
Armia scored the game-winning goal on a power play and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
Armia opened the scoring with his first power-play goal of the season, scoring with just seven seconds remaining in the opening period. Because of Carey Price's shutout, Armia's goal would wind being the game-winner in this one, giving the Finn two "pivotal" goals in 2018-19. Before Thursday's performance, Armia had gone eight games without recording a point.
