Armia scored a pair of goals and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5. His first goal was shorthanded.

Armia opened the scoring at 2:53 of the first period, and then tied the game at two midway through the second. The winger is up to three tallies in nine postseason outings. He's added 25 shots and a plus-5 rating. Armia had career highs in goals (16), points (30) and hits (146) in 58 regular-season outings this year.