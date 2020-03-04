Armia scored a goal and an assist, both short-handed, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Allowing two shorties sums up the kind of night it was for the Isles. Armia hasn't found the scoresheet in six straight games and had only one goal in his last 11, but on the season he now has 16 goals and 30 points -- both career highs -- through 55 contests.