Armia scored a pair of shorthanded goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Armia made a strong individual effort in the second period to give the Canadiens a 3-0 lead. He added a long-range empty-netter in the third. The Finn has four goals and two assists through 10 playoff games, but all of his tallies have come in a pair of two-goal efforts.