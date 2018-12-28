Canadiens' Joel Armia: Won't play during road trip
Armia (lower body) is not expected to dress during the Habs' three-game road trip, NHL.com reports.
Armia has already missed the last 22 games due to his lower-body issue and is set to be sidelined another three. Once cleared to play, the winger figures to slot back into a bottom-six role, but perhaps more importantly, should resume his roles on the penalty kill and power play.
