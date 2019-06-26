Armia will not be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and will be back with Montreal next season, according to general manager Marc Bergevin.

Armia was pretty much a lock to receive a qualifying offer, allowing the two sides more time to work out a longer term deal. While the winger served primarily in a bottom-six role, he continues to see time on the power play, where he registered six of his 23 points for the Habs last season.