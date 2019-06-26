Canadiens' Joel Armia: Won't see open market
Armia will not be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and will be back with Montreal next season, according to general manager Marc Bergevin.
Armia was pretty much a lock to receive a qualifying offer, allowing the two sides more time to work out a longer term deal. While the winger served primarily in a bottom-six role, he continues to see time on the power play, where he registered six of his 23 points for the Habs last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...