Edmundson had one assist, two shots on net, one hit and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Edmundson recorded his first point since April 7, snapping an 11-game pointless streak, when he and Jeff Petry teamed up on Nick Suzuki's 10th goal of the season in the second period. It was the 12th point for the stay-at-home defenseman, who leads Montreal at plus-27.