Edmundson was assessed 17 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Edmundson was partly responsible for two of Edmonton's three power-play goals in the second period. He was in the box for high-sticking then was booted off the ice following a five-minute cross-checking infraction. The veteran defenseman entered the game with just two PIM over 13 contests.