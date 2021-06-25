Edmundson recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Edmundson set up Cole Caufield for a go-ahead goal at 9:36 of the second period. The 27-year-old Edmundson is up to six assists, 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 43 hits through 17 playoff outings. He remains the more defensive half of a pairing with Jeff Petry -- Edmundson probably won't interest many fantasy managers during the Stanley Cup Finals.