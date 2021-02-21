Edmundson notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Edmundson helped out on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's second-period tally. Mostly a defensive presence, Edmundson has four points, a plus-15 rating, 33 hits and 19 blocked shots through 16 games this year. His fantasy appeal is likely limited to deep formats only.