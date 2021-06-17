Edmundson produced two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Edmundson helped out on tallies by Joel Armia and Paul Byron in the Canadiens' first win of the series. The 27-year-old Edmundson mainly plays in a defensive role, but he's amassed five helpers in his last six outings. That accounts for all of his offense in the playoffs, and he's added 33 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 13 contests.