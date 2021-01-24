Edmundson scored an empty-net goal on two shots along with two hits, one blocked shot and a five-minute fighting major in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Edmundson, an offseason acquisition, earned the respect of his new team early. He sized up the 6-foot-8 Tyler Myers, whose late-game hit Thursday resulted in a concussion for Joel Armia, during warmups. The two then squared off three minutes into the game. Later, Edmundson's shot from in front of his own net went dead center into the Canucks' empty net. It was his first goal in the bleu, blanc et rouge.