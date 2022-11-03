Edmundson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Jets, John Lu of TSN reports. Per the NHL media site, Edmundson has been activated off injured reserve.

Edmundson has yet to play this season but the Canadiens are playing in Winnipeg which is close to Edmundson's hometown of Brandon, Manitoba and he will have family and friends in the crowd. Edmundson only played 24 games last season, scoring three times while adding three assists.