Edmundson produced an assist, six blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Edmundson ended a four-game point drought with his helper. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to a goal, two assists, 22 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 20 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests. He continues to serve as a defensive presence in the Canadiens' top four, so he won't be particularly useful for fantasy managers.