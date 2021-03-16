Edmundson notched an assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Edmundson has assists in each of the last two games and three of the last four. The Manitoba native is up to eight points, a plus-26 rating, 42 shots, 47 hits and 28 blocked shots through 28 contests. He's seeing top-pairing usage at even strength -- Edmundson is currently paired with Shea Weber while Ben Chiarot (hand) is out.