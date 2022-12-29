Edmundson had an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots over 19:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Christian Dvorak won an offensive zone draw back to Edmundson, who fed partner Kaiden Guhle for the Canadiens' lone goal. The helper was Edmundson's fourth, giving him five points for the season, and he leads Montreal with 78 blocked shots over 25 games.