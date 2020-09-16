Edmundson (undisclosed) agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $3.5 million annually with the Canadiens on Wednesday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Edmundson was traded to the Canadiens via the Hurricanes on Friday, as the pending unrestricted free agent found his new home for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old notched career-highs in points (20), assists (13) and goals (seven) across 68 games last season. He'll add some stability and a veteran presence on the back end that features plenty of young talent along with Shea Weber heading into the 2020-21 season.