Edmundson had two shots, three hits and one block over 19:55 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.

Edmundson leads Montreal through three games with nine blocked shots and is tied for the team lead with 10 hits. He also tops the Habs at plus-5. Edmundson skates on the second pair but could see his playing time eventually take a hit, if coach Claude Julien wants to give rookie blueliner Alexander Romanov, who is on the third pair, a larger role in five-on-five situations.