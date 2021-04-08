Edmundson had an assist, one shot on net, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Edmundson recorded his ninth assist and 11th point over 36 games, picking up the secondary apple on the first of Corey Perry's two goals. He's not a big contributor on offense, but Edmundson's plus-30 tops the NHL.
