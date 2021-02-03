Edmundson had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit, two blocked shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Edmundson's blast from the point was tipped home by Tyler Toffoli midway through the second period, extending Montreal's lead to 3-1. He was part of a banner night for the team's blueliners, as five of the six defenseman picked up points. Edmundson leads the Canadiens at plus-14 through 10 games.
