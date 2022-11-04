Edmundson (lower body) logged 21:07 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Edmundson was playing in his first game of 2022-23. He had a hit and four blocks in his season debut. He's not a major offensive contributor, but he can be a source of blocks, hits and PIM in fantasy leagues when he's healthy. He had three goals, six points, 35 PIM, 45 blocks and 61 hits in 24 contests last season.