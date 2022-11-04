Edmundson (lower body) logged 21:07 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.
Edmundson was playing in his first game of 2022-23. He had a hit and four blocks in his season debut. He's not a major offensive contributor, but he can be a source of blocks, hits and PIM in fantasy leagues when he's healthy. He had three goals, six points, 35 PIM, 45 blocks and 61 hits in 24 contests last season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Returns Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Wearing non-contact jersey Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Remains without timeline•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Sidelined indefinitely•