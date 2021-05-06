Edmundson scored his third goal of the season and had two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa.

Edmundson worked a give-and-go with Tyler Toffoli and finished it off with a wrister at the bottom of the left circle, tying the game at 1-1 with 32 seconds left in the first period. It was just Edmundson's third goal of the year and first since March 20. The 27-year-old defenseman has 13 points with a plus-25 rating in 52 games in his first season with Montreal.