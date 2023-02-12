Edmundson (upper body) will miss Sunday's game against Edmonton, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
Edmundson also missed Montreal's previous three contests. He has a goal and six points in 39 games while averaging 19:51 of ice time this season. With Edmundson still unavailable, Johnny Kovacevic is projected to play for the fourth straight games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Still out Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Suffers upper body injury•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Exits with lower-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Helps on lone goal•