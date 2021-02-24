Edmundson had one assist, one shot on net, one hit, two blocked shots and finished plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.
The assist was Edumndson's second in the last three games, giving him five points for the season. He also added to his league-high plus-18.
