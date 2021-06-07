Edmundson recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Edmundson found Joel Armia in the defensive zone, and Armia sniped the empty net from distance. All three of Edmundson's playoff assists have come in the last three games. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, 26 hits and 17 blocked shots in 10 appearances. He may be leaned on to pick up extra minutes if Jeff Petry (upper body) can't play in Monday's Game 4.