Edmundson (undisclosed) was on the ice at Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Edmundson had an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss a playoff game against Boston last August, but he was on the ice for Montreal's first practice. He'll be playing for his third team in three seasons after Montreal acquired him from the Hurricanes. Although Edmundson enjoyed his finest offensive season last year, posting a career-high 20 points and tying his career high with seven goals, pairing him with an offensive initiator like Petry means Edmundson will be targeted to be a defensive-minded blueliner.