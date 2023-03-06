Edmundson recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
The helper was Edmundson's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. It snapped a nine-game drought that predated the injury. The 29-year-old defenseman is unlikely to become a juggernaut on offense -- he's at seven points with 54 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 71 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 42 contests overall in a top-four role.
