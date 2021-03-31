Edmundson had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Edmonton.

The Canadiens hadn't played in over a week and it showed in their attack and getting pucks to the net. Edmundson fired a shot from the point that generated a rebound and a couple of whacks from Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen, who deposited a backhander at the three-minute mark of the first period. Edmundson, not known for his offense, has points in two straight contests and five over the last eight. The plus-3 raises him to a season-high plus-27 for the season.