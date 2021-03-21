Edmundson scored a goal on three shots and had two blocks in a 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks.

Edmundson's long wrist shot through a mess of bodies found its way past Vancouver netminder Braden Holtby, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 lead late in the second period. It was just the second goal of the year for Edmundson, but he has managed to pick up a point in four of his last seven contests. Edmundson will never be an impactful fantasy asset, but the first-year Hab has been a terrific real-life addition for Montreal, logging a team-leading plus-24 rating to go with his nine points.