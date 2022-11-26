Edmundson scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots over 21:38 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Chicago.

Edmundson collected a clearing attempt in the neutral zone, worked a give-and-go with Sean Monahan, and redirected a pass behind Arvid Soderblom for the first goal of the game. It was the first marker for Edmundson, who is known more for traditional defensemen statistics like hits and blocks. The 29-year-old Manitoban has two points, 20 shots, 13 hits, 39 blocked shots and two PIM over 11 games.