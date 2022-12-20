Edmundson logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Edmundson snapped a five-game point drought when he earned the secondary assist on Mike Hoffman's game-winning goal in overtime. Through 22 outings, Edmundson has managed four points, a minus-7 rating, 71 blocked shots, 32 hits, 26 shots on net and 21 PIM. He'll continue to fill more of a defensive role in the Canadiens' top four, so fantasy managers in most standard formats can look elsewhere for help on the blue line.