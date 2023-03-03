Edmundson (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Thursday versus the Kings, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Edmundson should resume a defensive role in the Canadiens' top four after missing 11 games with the injury. It was unclear during warmups who would exit the lineup to facilitate Edmundson's return.
